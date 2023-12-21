Salford Red Devils confirm Super League home for 2024

SALFORD RED DEVILS have confirmed their Super League home for 2024 after a period of uncertainty.

The club’s lease agreement of the Salford Stadium ended at the beginning of December and, despite sounding out football clubs Manchester City, Bury and Stockport County about using their facilities, the preference was to always stay at the venue that has been Salford’s home since 2012.

Now, the Red Devils have signed a 12-month agreement to stay.

Club Managing Director, Paul King, has issued the below update on the current situation surrounding the Salford Stadium.

“Since we first spoke out publicly on the Stadium situation, we have been eager to keep our supporters informed and provide updates on the full picture as appropriately and as often as we can. This is the latest of those.

“Following the expiry of our previous tenancy agreement, we have now signed a 12-month extension on the existing terms.

“Additionally, Sale Sharks and Salford Red Devils have agreed and jointly presented a working proposal between the clubs to Salford City Council. The proposal outlines terms that would enable a productive relationship and a future for each at the Salford Stadium, as well as profit for all parties. Terms include an initial and fair division of commercial assets and matchday revenues.

“We have agreed to the extension with a belief in the Council that their commitment to complete the stadium deal by March will materialise. Whilst conscious that the extension is the same terms as our previous agreement, the implications of operating without any tenancy agreement leaves little choice in the short-term, however, it does now provide a level of certainty heading into 2024.

“Regardless of the pressures this has placed on the Club’s finances, we are committed to trying to retain the same on-pitch ambitions of previous years. Now we have certainty going into next season, I’d urge anyone still holding off from buying their season ticket to do so. We have made strides both on and off the pitch in recent years and are looking forward to building on those in 2024.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.