Salford Red Devils duo make short-term loan moves

SALFORD RED DEVILS hooker Amir Bourouh and forward James Greenwood will be plying their trade in the second tier this weekend.

The duo have linked up with Championship side Barrow Raiders and will go straight into contention for Sunday’s trip to York RLFC Knights in round four.

Bourouh operates primarily at hooker and will help strengthen that department of the pitch while Josh Wood recovers from an ankle injury sustained in round two.

Greenwood, meanwhile, can play at both prop forward and second-row, providing added versatility to the Raiders pack ahead of this weekend’s visit to the LNER Community Stadium.