Wigan Warriors and England international leaves the UK for big opportunity in Australia

ENGLAND international Georgia Wilson will leave the Wigan Warriors after striking up a deal Down Under.

Wilson joined thecClub after impressing at the 2017 trials and was a consistent starter in the inaugural 2018 season, where Wigan went on to win the Grand Final.

In her four seasons with the club, Wilson has featured as a full back, centre and winger making 43 appearances whilst crossing for 30 tries and kicking 47 goals.

In 2022, Wilson was voted Players’ Player of the Year and Warrior of the Year at the Club’s annual Women’s awards evening before going on to feature for England at RLWC21, scoring against Canada at the DW Stadium.

Wilson said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the opportunities Wigan as a Club have given me. Playing for the Club since 2017 has been an incredible experience and having the opportunity to work in the Community Foundation has been fantastic.

“Developing children’s involvement in sport is something I’ve always been passionate about but for now I have an exciting opportunity to play rugby in Australia which is something I’ve wanted to do since I started. Thank you for all your support and hopefully I’ll come back to continue to develop rugby in the Community and the Women’s game.”

Women’s Head Coach, Kris Ratcliffe added: “Firstly, we would like to wish Georgia Wilson the very best of luck with her move to Australia. We are sure she will be as successful there as she was with us.

“Georgia joined us during our trials in our very first season, she was completely new to the game but you could see she had tremendous athletic ability and a good awareness of space. It has been wonderful to watch her progress to become a leader in our team and represent her country in the recent Rugby League World Cup.

“We will miss her but will keenly follow her journey from afar. Georgia knows that the door is always open for a return to Wigan but in the meantime she leaves with our blessing and hopes for a successful spell in Australia.”