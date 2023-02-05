Salford Red Devils feel the benefit of Welsh Rugby League link-up

SALFORD RED DEVILS are beginning to see the fruits of their link-up with Wales Rugby League.

In October 2020, the Super League club began a strategic partnership with the Welsh Rugby League Academy, creating a pathway for young players from the country as well as sharing coaches and knowledge.

Salford are linked with the Coleg Y Cymoedd, one of Wales’ largest colleges, which is where the Academy is based, and several youngsters have secured contracts with Salford’s Reserves team, which also see them study at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Ahead of the 2023 season, players from the partnership have reached Salford’s first-team squad for the first time, with two players to join Paul Rowley’s Super League side.

They are centre Joe Coope-Franklin, who has already made one appearance for the Red Devils at the end of last season against Warrington Wolves, and fullback Billy Walkley.

“Being selected to train with the Salford Red Devils first-team full-time is a great achievement and something I have been aiming towards since I started training for the reserves.,” said Coope-Franklin, who has been given squad number 29 while Walkley has received 30.

“The Reserves set-up has benefitted my Rugby League understanding and skills. With the help of Stuart Wilkinson (Salford’s Reserves coach, who heads the pathway) and the rest of the reserves coaches, my ambitions to be a professional Rugby League player has come around sooner than I thought.”

Wilkinson added: “Joe and Billy are the first to emerge from that pathway, and I’m speaking on behalf of everyone when I say I’m really proud.

“They’ve thrived and flourished, and now caught the eye of the first-team staff, so we’re really excited to see them get a first-team contract and get ready for the challenge.

“They’re still teenagers, but as they get to work with World Cup stars like Tim Lafai and Man of Steel, Brodie Croft, I can really see these two young athletes kicking on.

“They could easily play for Salford for the next ten years if they show the same dedication and commitment that they’ve shown so far.”

