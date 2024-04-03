Premier Sports completes takeover of Viaplay with Championship broadcast deal still under a cloud

PREMIER SPORTS has completed the takeover of Viaplay, but a Championship broadcast deal has still not yet been confirmed.

Premier Sports, which is based in Dublin, Ireland, sold the business to Swedish-based Viaplay back in July 2022 for £30 million.

However, Viaplay’s new strategy – announced last year – would see the company focus its broadcasting business in Scandinavia.

Now, Premier Sports will resume on Sky, Virgin, Amazon Prime and Apple, before launching its own new streaming service.

The new service will feature 24/7 access to the 2 Premier Sports TV channels plus access to additional live sports, but the Championship clubs have yet to give the green light to any potential deal to see every game broadcast in the second tier.

The media release, which didn’t mention the Championship, reads: “Premier Sports is delighted to announce it will relaunch in the UK on the 9th April following Premier Sports’ acquisition of Viaplay Group UK Sports receiving Irish media merger control clearance. Premier Sports offering of great content will continue to be delivered via the same linear channels on Sky and Virgin. Customers preferring to stream can continue to use Amazon Prime while Premier Sports will launch its own newly enhanced streaming service on launch. The new service will once again feature 24/7 access to the two Premier Sports TV channels and LALIGATV plus access to all additional key content live making it a device led hub of live sport.

“After launch on April 9th, current Viaplay Sports customers will experience a seamless transition to Premier Sports and it’ll be very much business as usual with all the great content still available to watch on customers preferred platforms. New customers can subscribe on the new Premier Sports website also from April 9th – www.premiersports.com.

“Throughout the year, Premier Sports will continue to deliver top class coverage of the Scottish Cup and exclusive Scottish League Cup along with international football fixtures as Europe’s elite prepare for Euro 2024. Every game from LALIGA will be available as Jude Bellingham aims to win his first league title with Real Madrid and coverage from more European competitions including Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal.

“Rugby is covered for fans across the UK with every game live from the United Rugby Championship making it the only place to see exclusive coverage of Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh, all Ulster’s home and away games as well as exclusive games featuring Cardiff, Dragons RFC, Ospreys and Scarlets. Premier Sports exclusive EPCR Challenge Cup coverage will also feature games involving Edinburgh, Ospreys and Cardiff while select games will also be broadcast from every round of the TOP14. KSW, NHL and NASCAR continue to be represented and new content to provide even greater value will be added.”

