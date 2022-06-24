Salford Red Devils name only 19-man squad for Wakefield Trinity clash

Salford Red Devils have only named a 19-man squad for Sunday’s Super League home tie with Wakefield Trinity.

Paul Rowley’s side continue to do it tough on the injury front with Morgan Escaré this week joining James Greenwood, King Vuniyayawa, Jack Wells and Dan Sarginson in being ruled out for the season.

Shane Wright also remains out with a hamstring problem, Greg Burke is still injured, while Danny Addy and Amir Bourouh are now absent from the squad too.

Matt Costello comes into contention after missing out on the squad last time, while Rhys Williams could make his first club appearance since suffering an ankle injury last month.

Wakefield will tackle Salford without Tinirau Arona as the forward has been allowed to join the Cook Islands this weekend on international duty.

Harry Bowes also drops out of their 21-man squad as they make two changes, with Jack Croft and Thomas Minns coming back in.

Tom Johnstone (groin), Bill Tupou (knee) are still absent, along with Reece Lyne (ankle), Liam Kay (ankle) and Lee Kershaw (knee).

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity – AJ Bell Stadium, Sunday 3pm

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 13 Elijah Taylor, 17 Harvey Livett, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 22 Rhys Williams, 24 Matt Costello, 26 Sam Luckley, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 32 Tyler Dupree.

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 5 Tom Lineham, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 31 Thomas Minns, 34 Rob Butler, 35 David Fifita.