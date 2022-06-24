Bradford Bulls star to join ambitious Barrow Raiders next season

Barrow Raiders have announced the signing of Wales international forward Ben Evans from Bradford Bulls for next season.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal to switch Championship clubs and spend the 2023 and 2024 campaigns in Cumbria.

Bridgend-born Evans started his career at Warrington Wolves before spells with London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique.

He joined Bradford last year but will next head to Barrow, who are currently a place higher than the Bulls in the Championship table by occupying sixth spot.

“I’m excited to be joining the club,” said Evans, who has been a Wales regular for a decade, featuring in the 2013 and 2017 World Cups as well as their most recent international in France last week.

“Barrow is a club with ambition. They made a lot of big signings last year, and hopefully get some more this year.

“I’ve heard a lot about where the Raiders want to go, so now I’m eager to help them reach those goals.”

Barrow chairman Steve Neale added: “Ben will considerably boost our pack and we are delighted to get him onboard.”