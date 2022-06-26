Grassroots Rugby League news round-up

The Rugby Football League has provided an update from the Community Board – the body that oversees the grassroots game – in its weekly newsletter.

The Board met last week and in her Friday missive Kelly Barrett, the RFL’s Head of Delivery, Community Game Competitions, told clubs: “To ensure that we keep you up to date on the discussions taking place at the RFL Community Board the Chair, Sandy Lindsay MBE, will be issuing a summary after each meeting.”

Lindsay, in her first summary, said: “The Community Board met again on Wednesday afternoon. We were joined by colleagues from IMG, the RFL/SLE Strategic Partners.

“IMG are embarking on a series of consultation meetings with key stakeholder groups from across the sport which included the Community Board. The bulk of agenda time was set aside for what proved to be a positive and beneficial conversation. The various members of the Community Board present set out the challenges the sport faces across the areas they represent and there was a healthy and open discussion. The Community Board, I believe, gave a great insight into the Community Game.”

She continued: “Tom Brindle, RFL Head of Growth, gave an update on ‘Inspired By’, the RFL’s campaign to increase awareness and participation in the lead-up to the RLWC2021 and galvanise support for the three England teams competing. Further details on this will emerge in the coming weeks including activity and opportunities for the entire Community Game to get involved pre, during and post the RLWC2021.

“We were also delighted to be joined by Mick Hogan, the RLWC2021 Revenue Director. He provided an update on the Community Club Roadshows they will be undertaking to promote the tournament. Watch out for further information on these and please do get involved – meetings have been set up to help you understand how to do so, so please do attend if you can and let’s make this the best tournament ever!”

Those early meetings are at Wakefield Trinity (Wednesday 20 July), Hull MKM Stadium (Monday 25 July), Lowca RLFC, in Cumbria, on Tuesday 26 July and, on Wednesday 27 July, at Warrington Wolves. And, on Monday 1 August, an on-line meeting will be held.

Lindsay went on: “Mick also explained that the CreatedBy small grants programme is still open for applications, including an additional sum which is now available. I would encourage those clubs that have not already benefited from the programme to apply.

“We also had an update from the RFL’s Nichola Spencer on the benefits that players have access to as part of their Our League Active membership. It was great to note that a number of players have accessed discounts from Oxen merchandise and that players are receiving points via Rewards4 for just playing the game they love. These points can be used to purchase merchandise or – if they build up enough points – can be used towards their future membership fees.

“We are approaching nearly 40,000 Our League Active Members which includes players and coaches and volunteers who opted to donate.”

She concluded: “Kelly Barrett then provided an update on regulatory matters, including potential changes to the 2023 Operational Rules. As always, clubs will be consulted on these in August. Finally, we received an update on coaching and more particularly around the cost and financing of courses. This led to a much wider discussion around some of the issues and challenges around coaching throughout the community game. (As) several issues were raised and (given) time limitations we agreed we would include coaching on the agenda for the next Community Board meeting, (when we can) give proper considerations to the matters raised. If you have thoughts on coaching the Community Game, please do feed these through to Kelly ahead of the next meeting so that your views can be included (at the) next meeting, scheduled for 21 September 2022.”

+++++

West Hull have been confirmed as the National Conference League’s third Team of the Month in 2022.

The Premier Division leaders, who follow in the footsteps of previous award winners East Leeds and Crosfields, will be handed a £100 voucher to fund Rhino sports equipment in recognition of outstanding success during May, when victories over Pilkington Recs (32-12) and title rivals Wath Brow Hornets (24-4) at the recently renamed Johnny Whiteley MBE stadium were followed by a stunning 34-16 verdict at fellow highfliers Lock Lane.

NCL Administrator Alan Smith said: “I’d like to congratulate West Hull on winning this award. They are a hard-working club, and one of the most respected in the NCL.”

+++++

The top ten returning outfits in the Rugby Football League’s Community Raffle are unaltered.

Barrow Island continue to head the standings while two clubs from Liverpool – the Lions and the Lizards – are also in the mix.

Grassroots clubs retain 70 per cent of the value of tickets sold in a longstanding initiative that has sustained the amateur game.

Participation can be embarked on by visiting playfundwin.com/draw/rugbyleague/ while promotional materials are available by emailing hello@playfundwin.com

Top 10 Table

Barrow Island

Liverpool Lions

Orrell St James

Team Colostomy UK

Latchford Albion

London Skolars

Chorley Panthers

Underbank Rangers

Liverpool Lizards

Ince Rose Bridge

+++++

Julia Lee’s keenly anticipated ‘Life with the Lionesses’ project launched at the York Festival of Ideas, when former Great Britain international Julie Cronin, physiotherapist Paula Clark and team manager Roland Davis were reunited.

The trio were members of the Lionesses side that toured Australia in 2002; they and many others, including the Ashes-winning side of 1996, are feted in the initiative, which is to continue throughout the north of England at venues and on dates to be confirmed, celebrating the history of the many figures who have sustained Women’s Rugby League and who can inspire future generations.

