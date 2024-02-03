Salford Red Devils part ways with another Super League forward ahead of 2024 season

SALFORD RED DEVILS have parted ways with another of their players, with Alex Gerrard leaving the Super League club ahead of the 2024 season.

Gerrard was a surprise omission from the Red Devils’ squad number announcement yesterday, with Salford running with just 24 members of their squad for the upcoming season.

The prop made the switch from the then named Leigh Centurions in January 2022 and went on to make 31 appearances for the club, scoring three tries.

It leaves the Red Devils short on a number of players, with Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers, Ken Sio and Joe Burgess just some of those exiting at the end of last season.

