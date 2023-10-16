Salford Red Devils reportedly launch audacious bid to bring Jackson Hastings back to Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS have reportedly launched an audacious bid to bring Jackson Hastings back to Super League for 2024.

With Salford’s financial plight well documented – with Brodie Croft, Oliver Partington and Andy Ackers all heading out of the AJ Bell Stadium – the Red Devils’ fans have been wondering what their squad will look like next season.

Well, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, the Red Devils have made a “daring” play to re-home Hastings back in the northern hemisphere.

“He has just bought a house in Newcastle and is happy there,” a source close to Hastings told Wide World of Sports.

“There has been no approach yet but we have been hearing whispers.

“Jackson still has a lot of friends in Salford and fond memories of the club.

“So he will wait and see how it plays out if anything comes of it.”

Hastings took Salford to the 2019 Grand Final, where they lost to St Helens, and in the process was awarded the Steve Prescott Man of Steel for doing so.

The 27-year-old halfback does, however, have two years left to run on his Newcastle Knights deal.

