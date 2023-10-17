How Salford Red Devils managed to sign Nene Macdonald following Leeds Rhinos release

LAST night, Salford Red Devils announced the signing of former Leeds Rhinos star Nene Macdonald on a four-year deal – much to the surprise of the rugby league fraternity.

Macdonald had returned to Australia back in August for the birth of his child, but failed to return to Headingley to see out the 2023 Super League season with Leeds.

Instead, the Rhinos and Macdonald came to an agreement that saw the PNG international released from the remainder of his contract with the potential to get a club back in Australia.

However, the influence of Salford assistant coach Krisnan Inu proved vital for getting the deal with the Red Devils over the line.

Macdonald revealed: “Thanks to a good friend of mine, Krisnan Inu for putting in a good word and letting me know nothing but good things about the club.

“I am excited to get in front of the Salford fans, play some good footy and earn their respect!”

Meanwhile, Salford head coach Paul Rowley also heaped praise on Inu for his close relationship with Macdonald in getting the deal over the line, saying: “Nene is a very significant addition to our team and I am looking forward to seeing him entertain our fans in 2024.

“I wanted to sign Nene two years ago – as he is very much my kind of athlete – so to eventually land him is fantastic.

“Massive credit goes to Krisnan Inu for bringing this deal from start to finish to our table, materialising from the friendship and respect he has with Nene and his advisors.

“Myself, Kurt and Kris are looking forward to welcoming Nene to our group and helping him show his best in a Salford shirt!”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.