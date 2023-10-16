Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Nene Macdonald makes stunning Super League return

FORMER Leeds Rhinos star Nene Macdonald is set for a stunning return to Super League, less than a fortnight after his exit from Headingley was confirmed.

The Papua New Guinea star, who notched four tries for the Kumuls in a big win over the Cook Islands in the Pacific Championships at the weekend, has signed for the Salford Red Devils on a four-year deal.

Macdonald initially returned home to Australia for the birth of his child back in August, but he never made it back to Headingley for the remainder of the 2023 Super League season, prompting his release from the club.

But, now he will be making it back to the northern hemisphere in time for 2024.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith had this to say on Macdonald’s prospective move to Salford two weeks ago: “I don’t think anything surprises me but what would be as close to a surprise as it comes.

“I only had a couple of text messages right at the week he wasn’t coming back but that’s the only correspondence we have had.”

In reaction to joining the club, Macdonald has said: “Firstly, thank you to the coaching staff and everyone behind the scenes that helped me get this deal over the line.

“It is an exciting time for me to start a new chapter in my life, with a great team.

“I am excited to get out there for 2024 and the style of footy Salford play really suits me.

“It’s a great team that can push to play in finals and win some trophies.

“Thanks to a good friend of mine, Krisnan Inu for putting in a good word and letting me know nothing but good things about the club.

“I am excited to get in front of the Salford fans, play some good footy and earn their respect!”

