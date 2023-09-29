Castleford Tigers confirm second Super League signing in one day with capture of Lebanon World Cup forward Elie El-Zakhem

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed their second Super League signing in one day with the capture of Lebanon World Cup forward Elie El-Zakhem.

League Express revealed earlier in the week that 25-year-old El-Zakhem will be joining the Tigers from Australian side, North Sydney Bears, who reached the NSW Cup final in 2023. The Bears are the feeder club for the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

The towering forward – a prop or second-rower – played for Lebanon and scored in the World Cup last year and so far has represented his national side on five occasions.

“I’m pretty keen to get over to the UK! When I got the offer, I was pretty excited and tried getting it done straight away. It’ll be pretty good to showcase my talent in the Super League,” El-Zakhem told the Castleford website.

“I’ve heard from players I know over there and it’s good things I’m hearing I’m good friends with Jordan Rankin and he’s given me a bit of a rundown; he told me its good and I’ve heard a lot of good things from him.”

I’ve been playing since my brother signed me up for the local footy comp at under 7s level. I never wanted to play professionally to begin with but just fell in love with it and I’ve been playing at representative level since around age 16 and then reserve grade for the past 5 years or so.

“I’ve spoken to the club I should be flying mid-November to start pre-season. I’ll be coming over alone so I’m a bit anxious but I’m excited at the same time to get started.”

“I’m good friends with Charbel Tasipale so it’ll be good to have him there to help me settle in.”

