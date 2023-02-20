Salford Red Devils star Joe Burgess locks down Super League future with three-year deal

SALFORD RED DEVILS winger Joe Burgess has nailed down his Super League future, signing a new three-year deal with the Red Devils.

Since joining the Club from Wigan Warriors in late 2020, the 28-year-old has been a mainstay on the wing for Paul Rowley and formed a lethal left-edge partnership with Samoan World Cup finalist, Tim Lafai.

Burgess scored 16 tries in 2022 and has become one of Salford’s most devastating attacking players.

In reaction to extending his stay, Burgess said: “I’m delighted to extend my stay at Salford Red Devils. It is very enjoyable working with this group of people – bosh!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has added: “It is fantastic news that Budgie is staying with our group.

“He is an experienced competitor who knows what winning looks and feels like. His fingerprints are on many of our special moments – and the group and I look forward to him being a part of many more.”

Also reacting to the news, Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Joe is the latest player to commit his long-term future to the Red Devils.

“He is an excellent and valued member of the dressing room, and his performances in a Salford shirt over his time here has been fantastic to see.

“His raw pace and athleticism would be a potent weapon for any team, so I am delighted that we’ve managed to ensure that will be with us for 2023 and beyond!”