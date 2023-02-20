Channel 4’s Super League coverage nominated for prestigious journalism award

CHANNEL 4 have been hitting all the right notes since signing a two-year deal with rugby league ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

The two-year deal saw Channel 4 get access to 20 top flight games across the two seasons, but perhaps no one could anticipate just how well received the broadcasting coverage of Super League was in 2022.

Going into 2023, the broadcaster has been impressing the rugby league public with its promotional video as well as its coverage of the World Club Challenge and Hull KR’s fixture against the Wigan Warriors at the weekend.

Now, it can be revealed that IMG’s Super League coverage for Channel 4 has been nominated in the Broadcast event category in The SJA British Sports Journalism Awards 2022.

It would be testament to Channel 4 as a whole for their coverage if they were to win the award given just how seamless the likes of Adam Hills, Helen Skelton, Kyle Amor, Danika Priim and Sam Tomkins have slotted into their punditry roles.

Fingers crossed the broadcaster gets the award it deserves!