The most disciplined and ill-disciplined sides in Super League Round One

SUPER LEAGUE Round One is done and dusted and there were a number of standout teams.

Of course, perhaps the biggest result came on Thursday night when Warrington Wolves put Leeds Rhinos to the sword in an emphatic 42-10 thrashing.

On Friday night, Leigh Leopards went down 20-10 at home to the Salford Red Devils before Wakefield Trinity were cut down to size at Belle Vue by the Catalans Dragons, 38-24.

Move forward to Saturday and Hull KR outlined their improvement under new head coach Willie Peters with a 27-18 victory before Hull FC managed to scramble home against the Castleford Tigers, 32-30, despite being 32-6 up by the hour mark.

With it being just round one, teams will have been feeling each other out with a number of new head coaches and structures present in Super League 2023.

In terms of the amount of penalties being conceded, Wigan Warriors gave away six, Hull KR two.

Leeds Rhinos were the biggest culprits on Thursday night with five penalties going the way of the Warrington Wolves and three heading Rohan Smith’s men’s way.

The penalty count was three apiece at Belle Vue as Wakefield went down to Catalans, whilst over the Pennines, Salford conceded six penalties to Leigh’s two.

Castleford also conceded six penalties at the MKM Stadium on Sunday, with Hull FC giving away five.

There were also three yellow cards brandished over the weekend, with two coming in Salford’s win away at Leigh.

First, Red Devils star Marc Sneyd was sinbinned for a professional foul, whilst Leigh’s Tom Amone was given a yellow card deep into the second-half for a dangerous tackle.

The other card distributed over the weekend was given to Wigan’s Morgan Smithies for a shoulder charge on Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis.

All in all, the Leopards and KR gave away the least penalties in round one, with Salford, Castleford and Wigan each giving away six.