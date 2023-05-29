Wakefield Trinity hero David Fifita’s remarkable Super League return confirmed

WAKEFIELD TRINITY hero David Fifita’s remarkable Super League return has been confirmed by his twin brother, Andrew.

David has been heavily linked with a move back to Belle Vue in a bid to help Trinity stave off relegation after a dismal start to the 2023 Super League season.

Wakefield currently sit bottom of the table with no win in 13 games whilst Fifita has been helping out local rugby league side Entrance Tigers back in Australia.

However, with Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth confirming that the club was in talks with Fifita about a sensational return, David’s twin brother Andrew – who at one point in 2021 was also linked with a move to Wakefield – confirming that David is on his way to “save” the West Yorkshire club.

Andrew posted on Instagram: “Off to save @wtrinityrl 🏳️ 🆘 Good luck @david_fifita. Good luck @superleague the Bopper is heading home to Wakey 🔵⚪️🔴”