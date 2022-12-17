Salford Red Devils star Tyler Dupree commits future to Super League club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos academy player Tyler Dupree has committed his long-term future to Salford Red Devils by penning a fresh three year deal, keeping him at the club until at least 2025.

The prop made his Betfred Super League debut in May when he made the switch from Widnes Vikings.

The 22-year-old began his Rugby League journey at Salford’s scholarship six years ago before leaving to join Leeds Rhinos’ academy.

He has since enjoyed spells at Featherstone Rovers, Batley Bulldogs and York City Knights, before signing for Oldham Roughyeds for the 2021 Betfred Championship season – finishing that year with the competition’s Young Player of the Year Award.

Upon extending his stay with the Red Devils, Dupree said: “I’m over the moon to be extending my stay with a club who gave me the opportunity to fulfil my dream and play in Super League.

“It’s a great moment for me and my family, and hopefully many more years to come!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley added: “It’s great news to keep a young English forward within our club. His progression last year was fantastic and a credit to his attitude and work ethic.

“Myself and the group are really pleased he’s chosen to extend and look forward to helping him fulfil his goals whilst wearing the Salford badge.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease also said: “I’m so pleased to keep Tyler at our club for the next three years.

“He has been superb for us thus far and it has been very pleasing to see him develop his game since we signed him in May, playing so well for us all season and throughout the play offs – culminating in Tyler grabbing his England Knights debut.

“Tyler can now work even harder and concentrate his efforts long term for the Red Devils. I’m very excited to see how he progresses next season and beyond – he has the talent and ability to take his career to the very highest levels of Rugby League ”