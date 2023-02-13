Salford Red Devils tie down key Super League forward

SALFORD RED DEVILS have tied down one of their key forwards to a three-year deal.

Following on from various important contract renewals in the off-season, prop Jack Ormondroyd is the latest to commit his long-term future to the Red Devils.

Reacting to his new deal, Ormondroyd said: “I am really happy to be staying at Salford for another couple of years.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here so far; we’ve got a great set of lads. Hopefully we can have another good year and do something special!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley added: “It’s fantastic news that Jack is staying with the Club. He continues to work hard in everything he does and typifies the qualities and core values of the group.

“He’s fantastic to coach and a real leader within the group so his retention is another example of the clubs commitment to the succession of the team and therefore a real positive for our club.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease has also said: “It is incredible news that Jack is extending his stay with the Red Devils.

“Since joining the Club in 2020, his improvement – under the guidance of Paul Rowley and his staff – has been a joy to watch. His presence and voice in the dressing room is vital – especially for our young players – so I’m delighted he’ll be able to continue that going forward.

“After some other vital contract extensions in the off-season, I can’t wait for the season to kick-off on Friday and see what this team can achieve!”