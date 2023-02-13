Castleford Tigers hand out ‘substantial’ punishment to Joe Westerman following video revelation

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the punishment handed to Joe Westerman after a video circulated on social media over the weekend.

The club has stated: “Following an internal investigation, Castleford Tigers can confirm that Joe Westerman has been issued a substantial fine and will also be required to undertake community service to educate young people on the effects of alcohol.

“This will also involve Westerman educating individuals on the dangers of social media when in the public eye.”

The club also stated: “Joe is incredibly remorseful for his actions and wanted to make the following statement:”

“Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly apologise to my family and friends for my actions. I’d also like to apologise to the supporters, sponsors, staff, and directors of Castleford Tigers as well as my teammates,” Westerman said.

“I’d like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol.”

The Castleford club and its Welfare Officers, in conjunction with Rugby League Cares, will continue to support Joe and his family throughout this difficult time and will make no further comment.

The Tigers, of course, travel to Hull FC on Sunday for the first game of the new Super League season but it remains to be seen whether or not Westerman will be included in that squad.