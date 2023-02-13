Staggering Channel 4 viewing figures for the 2022 Super League season revealed

IT’S fair to say that Channel 4 took rugby league by storm in 2022.

With a host of new faces including Adam Hills, Helen Skelton, Danika Priim and Kyle Amor, Channel 4’s Super League coverage wowed audiences with its fresh new input, superb analysis and overall enthusiasm.

And that success was reflected in the viewing figures, with Head of Sport, Pete Andrews, revealing at the Channel 4 media launch today that 2.9 million unique viewers tuned into the broadcaster’s Super League coverage last season.

“The audience were really generous and we had a lot of people coming in and talking to us saying they enjoyed the coverage,” Andrews said.

“With Danika (Priim), Mark (Wilson), Adam (Hills), Leon (Pryce) and Helen (Skelton), what a great job they have done.

“The first ever terrestrial game between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves was also the most watched regular season game as well.

“The one statistic we are really keen on and excited about is the fact the unique reach on channel 4 Super League was 2.9 million which means 2.9 million people watched at least three minutes of Super League who didn’t watch it on any other channel.

“That’s potentially 2.9 million new Super League, rugby league fans and we want to build on that. We want to make it as big as possible.”

That first game between Leeds and Warrington saw three-quarters of a million people tune in for the first-ever Super League game on Channel 4.