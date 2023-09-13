Salford Red Devils to appeal the rejected appeal on Brad Singleton’s ban

SALFORD RED DEVILS will appeal the rejected appeal on Brad Singleton’s ban at another Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

Last night, the Red Devils went to another Tribunal intent on challenging the Grade B High Tackle charge given to Singleton in the 24-20 win over Warrington Wolves at the weekend.

That appeal failed with Salford also losing their £500 bond with Singleton also charged £500.

Now though the Red Devils will appeal the decision.

