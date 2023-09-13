Salford Red Devils in “lockdown” with head coach Paul Rowley revealing Super League club ravaged by illness

SALFORD RED DEVILS have been in “lockdown” after head coach Paul Rowley revealed that the Super League club has been ravaged by illness.

On Wednesday, Rowley appeared on Sky Sports: The Verdict ahead of the Red Devils’ crunch Super League clash with Hull KR this weekend.

However, it has been very much backs to the walls for Salford in the week leading up to that vital fixture.

“We’ve been in a mini-lockdown,” Rowley confirmed on the Sky Sports show. “We’ve not trained yet this week as there is a lot of sickness within the camp.

“Our first session will be Friday – we have gone back to the bad old days of lockdown.”

Despite the challenges provided by the week, Rowley has stressed that his Red Devils side thrive under adverse conditions.

“Sometimes, what our club does is get excited about things that are different.

“We try to stay away from routine for that reason but we can roll with the punches.

“Adversity and challenges excite us, and that’s what this week has done for us. We try to see the positive in everything; this race is going down to the wire.”

Of course, Salford need to win their remaining two fixtures to confirm a place in the Super League play-offs with the Red Devils currently locked on points with the Warrington Wolves.

