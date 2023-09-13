ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has revealed the likelihood of Curtis Sironen returning to action against Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

St Helens boss Paul Wellens on Curtis Sironen likelihood of returning and latest on Konrad Hurrell and Will Hopoate

Sironen has been absent since last month following an injury but Wellens has explained that the Australian back-rower is likely to return.

“We are very confident that he will play, he has trained really well over the past couple of weeks. He has come through really well, we will assess him in the morning and see how he’s recovered but we are hopeful he will play some part on Friday.”

That being said, George Delaney will be missing for the Wolves’ clash given he failed his HIA in the win over Leigh Leopards whilst Konrad Hurrell and Will Hopoate will be absent for the foreseeable future.

“They (Hurrell and Hopoate) are progressing and on the field, they are integrating back into the squad. They have a few more markers to hit in terms of running and more game-related training but we will get that into them pretty soon and hopefully they will respond well.

On the challenge presented by Warrington, Wellens is taking nothing for granted.

“Warrington got off to a fantastic start and a have had a really tough period. Regardless of where either team sits in the table, when Saints play Warrington it is always a red hot game. We are expecting no different this week.”

