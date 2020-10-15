Salford Red Devils waved off by fans as they embark on Wembley

Salford Red Devils are on their way to Wembley ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final.

The Red Devils players and coaching staff were given a heroes’ reception by their supporters as they set off on Thursday.

Two coaches, required for social distancing reasons, containing Salford’s stars, started their journey with a healthy number of Salford fans present.

Footage shows fans waving them off as they make the long trip to the capital.

Salford take on Leeds in what is their first Challenge Cup Final appearance since 1969.

They will be without Dan Sarginson and Jack Ormondroyd, who have both been ruled out after contracting Covid-19.