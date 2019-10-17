Salford sign London trio

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signings of London Broncos trio Luke Yates, Rhys Williams and Elliot Kear.

The trio all impressed for the Broncos as they valiantly battled it out in the top flight, before being relegated on the final day.

Yates, a former Newcastle Knights player, particularly impressed and ended the season as Super League’s second top tackler, while Williams and Kear scored 13 and three tires respectively last year.

It takes Salford number of arrivals for 2020 up to 10 as Ian Watson starts to build yet another new-look squad after reaching the Grand Final last year.