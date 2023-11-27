Sam Burgess already making presence felt at Warrington Wolves says dual-reg partner

ALLAN COLEMAN says he’s already witnessed the impact new coach Sam Burgess could have at Warrington.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs star and assistant coach is starting his first role at the helm of an elite club after signing a two-year Wolves contract.

And new Widnes head coach Coleman is hoping to put his Championship team through a pre-season run-out against Burgess’ charges after the clubs forged a dual-registration agreement.

Coleman has been dealing with both Burgess and director of rugby Gary Chambers, who was in interim charge after the departure of Daryl Powell in July and took Warrington to the play-offs.

And the former Swinton coach told League Express: “It’s been great dealing with Sam and Gary and getting an insight into what they are wanting to achieve and how they plan to get there.

“They have both been more than generous with their time, and I’m really pleased to have the opportunity to work with them and further my own coaching education.

“Gary is really thorough in everything he does, and Sam just commands respect, not just with what he has achieved, but the way he conducts himself and speaks.

“He’s just a natural winner who has worked under some great coaches in a really intense competition and clearly picked up a lot of knowledge by doing that.

“I think he’ll bring that no-nonsense NRL mentality to Warrington, and it will be very interesting to see how things pan out.”

Dual-code England international Burgess, who played in Super League for Bradford between 2006 and 2009 before the first of two spells with the Rabbitohs separated by a stint in rugby union, will make his coaching bow in the competition away to Catalans Dragons on Saturday, February 17.

One player who has been reassured by the Wolves that he will be very much in the picture under Burgess is hooker Brad Dwyer, one of three players in that position on the books alongside Danny Walker and the newly-signed Sam Powell.

As a result, Dwyer had been linked with a possible move to Salford.

“Obviously the signing of Sam Powell raised a few eyebrows because there’s a few nines at the club and he is a nine as well,” Dwyer told League Express.

“I can understand why some people said that and I think Salford are after a nine too, but I have been reassured that I am wanted at the club and now I am just competing with the other nines at the club to be the best version of myself.

“If we are all doing that then the 17 should be a strong one. I’m happy where I am and hopefully they are happy with me.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.