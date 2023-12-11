Sam Burgess’ pre-season efforts make impression on Warrington Wolves new boy

SAM BURGESS has made a strong early impression on his Warrington squad – by getting stuck into the pre-season work with them.

The England great has left the NRL to take up his first head-coaching position with the Wolves ahead of 2024.

Turning 35 next week, Burgess is the youngest coach in Super League and he’s still keeping in shape while putting his charges through their own paces.

“He’s been running the hills with us,” revealed new Warrington signing Zane Musgrove, who spent three seasons as a team-mate of Burgess at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“He’s coming over and he’s still got his running legs, he loves training and loves getting amongst all the boys. Even in wrestle too, he loves it. It’s good seeing Sammy still be amongst the boys.

“He’s still the same. He still has a joke and laugh. I think he knows when to switch it on and be serious, and when to switch it off and have a laugh.

“Sammy is Sammy. He’s always himself. He’s not going to change too much. A lot of the boys respect him. As a coach, you want the playing group to respect you and he’s got all the boys’ respect.”

Musgrove said it was little surprise to now see Burgess as a coach: “He had those characteristics, for sure.

“The player he was and what he demanded as a leader, that is going to transfer into coaching. I think he’ll do every well.

Musgrove, 27, has signed a two-year deal with the Wolves following his departure from St George Illawarra Dragons after only one season.

The prop, born in New Zealand but once capped by Samoa, admits Burgess was a major factor in his decision to move to Super League with Warrington.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. Sammy was a big influence on why I’ve come over,” said Musgrove.

“I’m chasing success and winning a comp. This club hasn’t got there yet, they’ve won the Challenge Cup but not the big one.

“I think with the system that Sammy will have in place, we can do something pretty special. I want to be a part of that.

“It’s only going to bring the best out of me. That’s why I chose to come over here.”

