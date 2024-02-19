Sam Burgess ‘very positive’ after first Warrington Wolves game as teen debutant impresses

SAM BURGESS had a baptism of fire on his debut as a Super League coach but played it cool despite his first defeat as Warrington team boss.

The Wolves lost 16-10 to Catalans Dragons in a brutal battle at Stade Gilbert Brutus, which saw a sending off (Michael McIlorum) and yellow card (Jordan Crowther) among a series of ferocious tackles and heavy collisions.

“That was a real war,” Burgess said after the game. “I’m happy that’s my first match in charge, but not happy with the loss.”

Burgess said he was impressed with his players’ commitment in Perpignan and believed his team could have brought home the points with a little more discipline.

“Tonight just solidified everything I have seen so far pre-season; I believe I’ve got a great team in that dressing room and tonight I saw it.

“Are we where we need to be? Not quite yet, but I’m very positive about where we are going.

“We showed a lot of resolve tonight. I saw it last year before I got the job and nothing has changed in that respect. They are a great group to coach and I really enjoy coaching them.

“We will manage this loss and take some great lessons out of it and we’ll be better for it in the next game.”

Burgess was particularly pleased with the performance of teenage winger Arron Lindop, who scored a spectacular diving corner-flag try on debut in Perpignan.

The coach added: “It was an eventful night for a 17-year-old winger; there’s no harder place to have your debut than against two of the greatest wingers in the competition. The two Toms (Davies and Johnstone) are very good at all aspects of the game.

“It’s a really hostile pace to come, it’s a fantastic atmosphere here in the south of France but I thought Arron took his opportunity well and while there may be some things he’s upset with, he has shown what a brilliant player he’s going to be.

“Arron is a great example for all young players at Warrington and he showed that tonight.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.