Sam Powell impressed by Matt Peet’s new ideas at Wigan Warriors

Sam Powell says that new Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet is bringing new ideas into pre-season and setting high standards.

It’s all change for the Warriors ahead of the 2022 season with a new coaching team at the helm, headed by Peet along with assistants Lee Briers and Sean O’Loughlin.

Wigan are three weeks into their first pre-season following the exit of Adrian Lam and hooker Powell says the new coach is making his mark.

“There have been some changes,” confirmed Powell. “It’s been enjoyable but challenging; the boys are really ripping in and we’re taking shape.

“We’ve got a few new things running this year, which Matt has put a lot of emphasis on, and the lads are really knuckling down and trying to improve, not just physically but also mentally, so that can only hold us in good stead.”

Powell says that Peet, having been at the Warriors in a variety of different roles over the last 13 years, is keen to reinvigorate the Wigan culture.

“Matt knows the club inside and out; he’s been here a long time so he’s working hard on the culture side of things, bringing us together as a team, making sure standards are high. That is the first bit we’ve got to get right.”

In 2022 Wigan will play two pre-season games, with away fixtures against Newcastle Thunder on Sunday, 23rd January (3pm kick-off) and Warrington Wolves on Saturday, 29th January (5.30pm).

The match against Championship club Newcastle will be Peet’s first in charge, although he is expected to field a youthful side at Kingston Park before the first-team squad will be lined up against Super League rivals Warrington.

