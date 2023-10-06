Sam Tomkins an incredible matchwinner as Catalans Dragons sink St Helens with last-gasp try

CATALANS DRAGONS charge through to the Super League Grand Final after a last-minute Sam Tomkins try sent the French side to a 12-6 win against reigning champions St Helens.

The atmosphere inside the Stade Gilbert Brutus was incredible throughout, and the hosts thought they had scored in the opening 20 minutes when Tom Johnstone dotted down a Mitchell Pearce grubber. However, video referee Jack Smith judged that Johnstone had pushed Jack Welsby in the back before scoring.

The fixture threatened to boil over at times with Sam Tomkins taking a nasty swinging arm to the head from Sione Mata’utia. Amazingly, referee Chris Kendall kept his cards in his pocket as Adam Keighran sent over the resulting penalty for a 2-0 lead.

That’s how the score remained until half-time, but Saints registered the first points of the second-half when Will Hopoate streaked through the Dragons’ defence off an inside Welsby pass. Mark Percival converted to make it 6-2.

Keighran converted another penalty just after the hour when Johnstone was caught high 20 metres out.

Catalans were applying relentless pressure and with nine minutes left, Saints were down to 12 men when Matty Lees held down Johnstone too long. Keighran converted again to level the scores at 6-6 to set up an incredible finale.

And it was down to that man Tomkins who, after shaping up for a drop goal, ran through the Saints line to send Catalans to Old Trafford in the most dramatic of fashions.

Catalans Dragons

Sam Tomkins

Tom Davies

Adam Keighran

Matt Ikuvalu

Tom Johnstone

Tyrone May

Mitchell Pearce

Mike McMeeken

Michael McIlorum

Siosiua Taukeiaho

Matt Whitley

Paul Seguier

Ben Garcia

Substitutes

Arthur Mourgue

Julian Bousquet

Romain Navarrete

Manu Ma’u

Tries: Tomkins (80)

Goals: Keighran 4/4

St Helens

Jack Welsby

Tommy Makinson

Mark Percival

Will Hopoate

Jon Bennison

Jonny Lomax

Lewis Dodd

LMS

James Roby

Matty Lees

Sione Mata’utia

Bayley Sironen

Morgan Knowles

Substitutes

Alex Walmsley

James Bell

George Delaney

Moses Mbye

Tries: Hopoate (49)

Goals: Percival 1/1

Sinbin: Lees (71)

Referee: Chris Kendall

Half-time: 2-0

