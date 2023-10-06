Steve McNamara on Sam Tomkins and determination to break four-club Super League Grand Final dominance after incredible win over St Helens

CATALANS DRAGONS and St Helens played out an absolute masterclass of a Super League semi-final at the Stade Gilbert Brutus tonight.

It was nip and tuck throughout with Saints leading 6-2 at the break after Will Hopoate dotted down. But, three Adam Keighran penalties levelled proceedings as the sides were level 6-6 with minutes remaining as Matty Lees sat out the closing states after being sinbinned for a professional foul.

Sam Tomkins, however, proved to be the matchwinner with an incredible last-minute try to send Catalans to their second Super League Grand Final with a 12-6 triumph.

Catalans boss Steve McNamara said on Sky Sports after the game: “What a hard game, there was nothing in it for both teams. I think we dropped our intensity at the start of the second-half to let Saints back into it,” McNamara said.

“We practiced scenarios like that at the end of the game, it was an incredible effort from Sam to nail it. I’m a bit lost really, it was such a hard game, St Helens must be distraught. They are such a champion team and they stuck in that game.”

McNamara was confident before the game that his side would win.

“I just got a sense with the team and the club. There was just something about the prep. Mitchell Pearce, how he got himself fit to play and the efforts the players made. I wasn’t quite sure with 15 minutes to go.

“Only four teams have won the Grand Final and someone has got to break that dominance, we get another chance in eight days. We’ve got to take this one.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.