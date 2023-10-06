Hull FC bring in new halfback for Super League 2024

HULL FC have brought in Morgan Smith for the 2024 Super League season.

The 25-year old joins the Black and Whites from Wakefield Trinity, signing a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

Smith heads to East Yorkshire with eight years of senior experience under his belt already, having come through the Warrington Academy to make his senior debut back in 2016.

Now closing in on 100 career appearances, Smith has enjoyed successful spells with London Broncos and Featherstone in recent years, including an impressive 22 tries in 30 games for the Rovers in 2022, as well as his time with Trinity with whom he ran out 15 times during the 2023 campaign before suffering a foot injury in July.

Smith is expected to be fully fit for the start of the Black & Whites’ pre-season campaign where he will link up with a new-look squad next season.

A skilful spine option, also capable of featuring at hooker, he will add some competitive depth to Tony Smith’s side in 2024.

Smith becomes Hull’s seventh signing ahead of the new campaign alongside NRL recruits Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, and Franklin Pele, and domestic signings Jack Walker, Jack Ashworth, and Liam Tindall.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Smith said: “It’s a massive opportunity for me. I’m grateful to Tony Smith and James Clark for providing me with the chance to show what I can do at a huge club like Hull.

“I’m excited to work under Tony again. I’m confident he can get the best out of me and he can get me playing the best rugby I can.

“I’m hard working and I like to think I’m strong defensively. Put me on an edge or in the middle and I’m always willing to get stuck in and do my very best for the team.

“I’m pretty vocal and with the ball in hand I like to take the defence on with my running game.

“There’s nothing better turning up to play a game in front of a big, vocal crowd. I know how passionate the FC fans are and I’ve already got one eye on the Hull Derby.

“It gives me goosebumps thinking about running onto the pitch into one of those games, so bring it on.”

Hull FC head coach, Tony Smith, said: “I’ve worked with Morgan before when he was a young lad at Warrington and therefore I know what he is capable of.

“Morgan also has good versatility – he looks just as at home at halfback as he does at hooker.

“But he’s also a smart player with plenty of great skill to offer.

“He’s really keen to make a position his own, but that is down to him and which position he claims remains to be seen. But I’m delighted to be working with him again.”

