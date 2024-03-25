Sam Tomkins prepared to help out in Catalans Dragons fullback crisis

CATALANS are missing three fullbacks at the moment but Sam Tomkins is prepared to help out.

And while there is no chance that the retired former England captain will lace up his boots again, his advice to young players at the club is proving to be invaluable, says coach Steve McNamara.

“Sam’s a happy volunteer at some training sessions,” said McNamara.

“We’re very lucky in that he loves being around the playing group and he’s often here on an informal basis passing on his experience and advice.”

First-choice fullback Arthur Mourgue is out injured at the moment, as are Tanguy Zenon and Jayden Nikorima, who would normally step into the role when needed.

That means César Rougé has been called upon and he played at fullback in the Dragons’ Challenge Cup clash with Halifax on Sunday.

And Tomkins has been giving the 21-year-old French international tips on the role.

McNamara added: “Sam’s knowledge and experience is immense; it’s not a formal arrangement, it’s just great to have him around, his knowledge of the game and his advice especially on the fullback role is invaluable.

“He’s spent a lot of time with César over the last couple of weeks because we knew he might have to step into the side and you won’t get better advice and guidance than from Sam.

“We’ve got a few out, with a couple of longer-term injuries that we’ve carried over from last season. Then there’s Arthur Mourgue, who has tightened his hamstrings. It’s nothing serious but he needs to rest and it’s the same with Jayden Nikorima, they are both a week or two from returning for us.

“The upside to the situation is that it gives César the opportunity to take his chance.”

McNamara is happy with the health of his squad, and added: “We’ve a couple of muscle strains but it happens; we’re in pretty good shape after getting the first block of games out of the way.

“Unfortunately we won’t be seeing Manu Ma’u for the foreseeable future; he’s had an operation on his foot and it will take some time to recover.

“He’s in a similar situation to Siua Taukeiaho but he’s not as far down the track in recovery.

“Tanguy is on schedule to return, possibly in a couple of months; he’s worked very hard and he is in great condition but you have to give ACL recovery the correct time and we’re hoping he’ll have a long and successful future with us.

“He’s a really exciting talent and he was lined up as support at fullback with Sam retiring and Arthur stepping up. Jayden is in the mix too but unfortunately none of them are available at the moment.

“Thankfully, we have a strong squad and we’ve got great confidence in using every available player.

“If you take Manu, Siua and Tanguy out of the equation because they picked up their injuries before this season started, we’re not really in bad shape. We’ve sustained nothing more or less than you would expect at this stage.

“Tariq Sims is out with an ankle injury but he should be back for the Warrington game this weekend, as will Bayley Sironen, who will have recovered from his concussion.”

