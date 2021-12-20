Sam Tomkins ready to open contract talks with Catalans Dragons

Super League Man of Steel Sam Tomkins says he is ready to re-commit to Catalans Dragons beyond the end of the 2022 season.

Tomkins joined the Dragons from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2019 season and earlier this year activated an extension in his initial three-year contract to extend the deal into next season.

After helping Catalans to the first League Leaders’ Shield and a first Grand Final appearance in 2021, the fullback says he wants to sign a new deal in Perpignan.

“I want to stay at Catalans and I’ll be speaking to the club before the start of the season,” Tomkins told League Express. “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m loving my time here.

“This is a really exciting club heading in the right direction and I would like a longer deal, so I’ll try to speak to Bernard (Guasch, club president) and get something sorted.

“I truly believe this is a special club and it’s a privilege to play here. I know I still have some value in me.

“I might be 32 but I’ve still got a few years in me and I don’t want to play anywhere else right now.”

