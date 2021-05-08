Satae double helps Hull to Cup win over Wigan

POWERHOUSE prop Tevita Satae scored twice as Hull beat Wigan 20-10 to join Warrington and St Helens in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Jake Bibby crossed wide out to put Wigan in front, but former New Zealand Warriors player Satae crashed over immediately in reply, with Marc Sneyd converting. Sneyd’s penalty goal provided an 8-4 half-time lead for Hull, who after 34 minutes, had Jack Brown sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle on Joe Shorrocks.

Satae’s second try and Sneyd’s addition of the two points extended the advantage to 14-4.

Dom Manfredi’s late score and Harry Smith’s conversion gave Wigan hope.

But Adam Swift’s breakaway try with the game’s final play and Sneyd’s fourth goal from as many attempts confirmed a first loss of the season for Adrian Lam’s men.