Schools and LDRL share Magic spotlight

EVERY Super League team will play during Magic Weekend at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park – but there is plenty more action taking place in the city this week, with schools and learning disability Rugby League (LDRL) also being showcased.

The Rugby Football League Champion Schools finals are being played, with the Year 7 boys’ final acting as curtain-raiser to Saturday’s games at St James’ Park.

The match for the Steven Mullaney Memorial Trophy has traditionally kicked off Challenge Cup final day but has now been moved to Magic Weekend, and will this year be contested by Castleford Academy and Warrington’s Bridgewater High School.

The other seven boys’ and girls’ finals between Year 7 and 10 will take place on Friday evening at Kingston Park, alongside Newcastle Thunder’s Championship match against Bradford Bulls.

St James’ Park will also play host to LDRL, which debuted at the 2019 Magic Weekend at Anfield, Liverpool and has been growing in popularity ever since.

A series of exhibition fixtures will be played at half-time of a Magic Weekend game each day – St Helens versus Wigan Warriors on Saturday and Catalans Dragons versus Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Magic Weekend is this year being supported by Sky’s climate action campaign, Sky Zero.

Fans will be encouraged to use public transport, reduce waste and eat vegan food.

“We are committed to supporting Sky’s ambition to make a significant impact that will instigate the conversation on how we can all make small lifestyle changes to help save our planet,” said Super League Chairman Ken Davy.

“We appreciate that everyone has a part to play in tackling the climate crisis and are committed to encouraging more positive changes across the sport.”

