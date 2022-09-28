Scotland reveal World Cup squad including four players from NRL clubs

Scotland have named their men’s and wheelchair squads ahead of the World Cup.

Nathan Graham’s 24-man squad for the tournament includes not only six Super League players, but five who will travel from Australia to join their campaign.

The most experienced is Euan Aitken, who has over 150 NRL appearances to his name for St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors and has previously been capped by Scotland.

He is joined by Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Bailey Hayward and Parramatta Eels forward Luke Bain, who each played eight NRL games in breakthrough seasons.

Brisbane Broncos prop Logan Bayliss is yet to make his first-grade debut, while Mackay Cutters hooker Kyle Schneider completes the quintet from Australia.

Another Aussie, Kane Linnett, is among six Super League players included in the Bravehearts squad, alongside Ryan Brierley, Sam Luckley, James Bell, Matty Russell and Liam Hood.

The rest of the squad comes from the lower English divisions, including captain Dale Ferguson, as Scotland prepare for a fixture against England Knights on Saturday, October 8, before tackling a tough group involving Italy, Australia and Fiji.

Meanwhile, wheelchair coach Mark Roughsedge has selected a 12-player squad, including a first call-up for Gregor Anderson.

They will take on Australia in Medway on Monday, October 31, ahead of World Cup fixtures against USA, France and Wales, all in Sheffield.

Scotland Men squad: Charlie Emslie, Shane Toal (Barrow Raiders), Keiran Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), Logan Bayliss-Brow (Brisbane Broncos), Bailey Hayward (Caterbury Bulldogs), Davey Dixon, Dale Ferguson (Dewsbury Rams), Lewis Clarke (Edinburgh Eagles), Ben Hellewell (Featherstone Rovers), Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers), Kane Linnett (Hull KR), Calum Gahan, Alex Walker (London Broncos), Kyle Schneider (Mackay Cutters), Euan Aiken (New Zealand Warriors), Luke Bain (Parramatta Eels), Ryan Brierley, Sam Luckley (Salford Red Devils), Bayley Liu (Sheffield Eagles), James Bell (St Helens), Matty Russell (Toulouse Olympique), Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity), Guy Graham (Whitehaven), Jack Teanby (York City Knights)

Scotland Wheelchair squad: Gregor Anderson, David Birtles, Connor Blackmore, Mike Mellon, Cadyn Thompson, John Willans (Dundee Dragons), Paul Hartley, Graeme Stewart (Glasgow RL), Dan Grant (Gravesend), Callum Young (Warrington Wolves), Dave Anderson (West Wales Raiders), Peter Lauder (unattached)