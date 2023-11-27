Scott Taylor excited for ‘incredibly special’ Hull FC testimonial fixture

HULL FC will warm up for their Super League season-opening showdown with Hull KR by taking January trips to Championship duo Bradford and Doncaster.

Tony Smith’s side will then host Wigan in a testimonial for prop Scott Taylor on Sunday, February 4 (2pm).

The 32-year-old has just retired after a career which also took in Wigan and Hull KR and brought more than 300 club games and four for England, including one at the 2017 World Cup.

Hull head to Bradford on Sunday, January 14 (2pm) and Doncaster seven days later (3pm).

Doncaster are coached by former Hull star Richard Horne and have just signed halfback or backrower Joe Lovodua from the MKM Stadium club, adding an extra dimension to the fixture.

Fiji international Lovodua, 25, played 44 times for the Black and Whites over two seasons after moving from South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he played for their NSW Cup side.

Hull host Rovers on Thursday, February 15 (8pm) before a round-two trip to Warrington on Friday 23 (8pm).

Smith will be hoping for the same outcome as last season, when Castleford (home) and Leeds (away) were seen off in their first two Super League fixtures.

However a run of seven straight defeats followed, and Hull eventually finished a disappointing tenth.

Last pre-season, Smith’s first at the club, featured warm-up matches at Sheffield, beaten 22-20, and Wakefield, defeated 56-0.

Hull played at Bradford during the build-up to the 2022 season in a testimonial for Danny Brough, who played for both clubs, winning 42-18.

Now it’s Hull-born Taylor’s turn to be recognised, and he explained: “I have thoroughly enjoyed this season, playing big minutes and playing a part in the leadership group.

“But it felt like the right time for me to finish on a high with the club that my family and I love.

“I’m over the moon to confirm my testimonial match between two of my former clubs with whom I enjoyed so much success and made so many incredible memories.

“To play at a ground that means so much to me, and in front of incredible fans who have given me so much support over the last eight years, and throughout my testimonial, will be incredibly special.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.