Sean O’Loughlin has outlined his intention to play on in 2020.

The Wigan captain, who is due to go on tour with Great Britain in the off-season, is off-contract at the end of the season.

But O’Loughlin, who turns 37 this year, is keen to go around once again, which will take him into a 19th season with the Warriors.

“I want to carry on next season,” he said.

“I’ve not sorted anything as yet, but I’d hope to do so in the not too distant future.”