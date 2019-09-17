Toronto and Whitehaven dominate Championship & League 1 awards night nominations

Three Toronto Wolfpack team-mates have been shortlisted for the Betfred Championship Player of the Year.

Hooker Andy Ackers, full-back Gareth O’Brien and loose forward Jon Wilkin have been nominated for the award by the competition’s 14 coaches.

Toronto were runaway leaders at the top of the Championship, winning the competition by 12 points.

Brian McDermott has also been nominated for the Coach of the Year alongside Sheffield’s Mark Aston and York’s James Ford.

Joe Cator, Matty Ashton and Keanan Brand are the three shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, League 1 Champions Whitehaven dominate the League 1 shortlists, with captain Marc Shackley and halfback Dion Aiye nominated for Player of the Year, with Gary Charlton in contention for Coach of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the Betfred Championship and League 1 Awards Night at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester on Tuesday September 24 – which will be screened live on the RFL’s Our League app.

Betfred Championship

Player of the Year: Andy Ackers (Toronto Wolfpack), Gareth O’Brien (Toronto Wolfpack), Jon Wilkin (Toronto Wolfpack).

Young Player of the Year: Matty Ashton (Swinton Lions), Keanan Brand (Widnes Vikings), Joe Cator (Leigh Centurions).

Coach of the Year: Mark Aston (Sheffield Eagles), James Ford (York City Knights), Brian McDermott (Toronto Wolfpack).

Betfred League 1

Player of the Year: Dion Aiye (Whitehaven), Danny Langtree (Oldham), Nick Newman (Newcastle Thunder), Marc Shackley (Whitehaven).

Young Player of the Year: Caine Barnes (Workington Town), Andrew Bulman (Whitehaven), Alex Clegg (Newcastle Thunder), Callum Hazzard (North Wales Crusaders), Jacob Jones (Coventry Bears).

Coach of the Year: Gary Charlton (Whitehaven), Anthony Murray (North Wales Crusaders), Scott Naylor (Oldham).

Betfred Championship / League 1 Foundation of the Year Nominees: Halifax, Leigh, Newcastle Thunder.