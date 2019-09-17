TEAM NEWS | Warrington and Castleford squads for Thursday’s play-off eliminator

Steve Price has made two changes to Warrington’s squad to face Castleford in the play-off eliminator.

Harvey Livett and Lama Tasi have been recalled to the squad in place of Sitaleki Akauola and Matty Smith.

As for Castleford, they’ll be without Jesse Sene-Lefao (suspended) and Nathan Massey for the trip to the Halliwell Jones, with Will Maher and Jacques O’Neill called up in their place.

Wolves: Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Westwood.

Tigers: Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Ellis, Holmes, Maher, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O’Neill, Rankin, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.