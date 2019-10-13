Sean O’Loughlin out of Great Britain tour

Sean O’Loughlin will not feature in the Great Britain tour.

The Wigan and England captain, one of only a handful of players in the preliminary squad to have previously played for Great Britain, will not feature after discussions with Great Britain coaching and management staff.

Kevin Sinfield, the Rugby Football League’s Director of Rugby, said: “Lockers has made an outstanding contribution to the national team over the last 15 years, and has led from the front as England captain. He has been integral to the squad’s improvements and influenced so many, especially since we introduced the England Performance Unit after the 2017 World Cup.

“I had the pleasure of playing alongside him and he is an absolute champion both on and off the field – a true warrior. He has had a difficult year with injuries and he will be sorely missed in 2019 but his influence will remain.

“Both Wayne Bennett and Sean discussed and agreed that it was best for him to miss the tour this year.”

Wayne Bennett added: “I’ve admired Sean O’Loughlin as a player for a long time, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him with England.

“He’s been an outstanding leader of the team on and off the field, with the ability to play in any position, and his combination of skill and toughness. It was important that I spoke to him and we agreed on an outcome, and hopefully it will help him come back fresh next season.”