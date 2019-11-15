Sean O’Loughlin to retire at the end of 2020

Sean O’Loughlin will retire at the end of next season.

The Wigan captain has signed a new one-year deal with the Warriors, at the end of which he will hang up his boots following an outstanding career.

A captain of both his hometown club and his country, O’Loughlin, 36, will play for a 19th season with the Warriors, who he has made over 450 appearances for.

“I’m really pleased to have come to an agreement with the club for my final season,” he said.

“I’ve made no secret of my desire to finish my playing career as a one-club man and I’m looking forward to pulling on the cherry and white jersey once again this season.

“This won’t be a year-long lap of honour for me, as there’s an extremely strong and competitive Super League season on the horizon that we have to prepare for. My focus in solely on helping contribute to the team in 2020.”