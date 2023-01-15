Season at Salford suits Longstaff just fine

SALFORD loanee Ellis Longstaff reckons his spell in black and white in 2022 will make him a better Red Devil in 2023.

Out of the picture in the primrose and yellow of his parent club Warrington, the 20-year-old second rower has joined Paul Rowley’s squad on a season-long deal after scoring six tries in ten appearances when farmed out to Hull at the tail end of last season.

Other Super League clubs showed interest in the Yorkshireman, who agreed his Salford switch after playing for England Knights in their October wins over France B in Bordeaux and Scotland in Edinburgh.

But Longstaff was more than happy to add to Rowley’s options as the AJ Bell Stadium coach tries to build on reaching last season’s play-off semi-finals, when St Helens beat them 19-12 one step from Old Trafford.

“I’m really enjoying it here,” Longstaff told League Express.

“Paul Rowley is obviously an outstanding coach, and I think he will help me in the way I want to play and develop my game.”

Longstaff, from Ackworth, which lies between Wakefield and Doncaster, played six times for Warrington last season, taking his total appearances to 14, before his stint at Hull.

“It was a good move for me because I was on the fringes at Warrington. Hull were a bit decimated by injuries, and it gave me the chance to play regular Super League games,” he explained.

“I had a dig and think I did okay, and I certainly learned from the experience.

“Being selected for the Knights games was another boost for me, and it was great to be involved in two wins.

“Now I want to do well for Salford, and the prospect of being a part of what they are trying to do is exciting.

“I have a year left on my contract at Warrington, but I’m not really in the picture there.

“Maybe I can impress enough to get a deal at Salford, and at the very least, I’m in the shop window for 2024 and beyond.”

