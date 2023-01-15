Warriors rubbish talk of owners’ football club interest

WIGAN WARRIORS have dampened speculation that the Lenagan family, who own the club, are about to move into football by taking control of Charlton Athletic.

While Simon Lenagan, son of Warriors Chairman Ian Lenagan, is believed to have links with a group that has clinched ‘exclusivity’ for the South-East London club, it’s said the family are not involved.

“There is absolutely no truth whatsoever in the reports,” a Warriors spokesman told Wigan Today.

Ian Lenagan, the business entrepreneur and theatre producer who has been at the Warriors’ helm since 2007, is a former Chairman of both Rugby League club London Broncos (when they were known as Harlequins) and the Football League and ex-owner of Oxford United Football Club.

The 76-year-old was linked with a move to bring Wigan Athletic under a Wigan sporting club umbrella after the football club was placed in administration by the previous owners in 2020.

Wigan Athletic own and operate the DW Stadium, where the Warriors have played since leaving their former Central Park home in 1999.

The football club previously played at Springfield Park, which hosted two Rugby League clubs – Wigan in 1901-02, before their move to Central Park, and Springfield Borough (formerly Blackpool Borough) in 1987-88.

Meanwhile Warriors prop Liam Byrne says he’s ready to build on his two World Cup appearances for Ireland as Matt Peet’s men set their sights on a first title since 2018.

The 23-year-old, who played 29 times for the club last season, said: “I can’t wait for the season, I’m raring to go.

“Hopefully I can build my game and cement my style of play. I feel I’ve got a good base from last year.”

Wigan play the first of three pre-season games when they visit Whitehaven on Sunday (3pm).

