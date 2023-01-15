League Express’ Weekly Highlights

TEAM: Newly promoted Keighley Cougars travelled to Newcastle Thunder and had an encouraging 24-12 victory against their hopes, which augurs well for their forthcoming Championship campaign.

TRY: Reece Lyne scored a try on Sunday for Wakefield Trinity in his testimonial game against Halifax Panthers.

PLAYER: Reece Lyne enjoyed a thoroughly deserved testimonial game on Sunday for Wakefield Trinity against Halifax Panthers.

STORY: The news that some of the leading players from the Penrith Panthers have sacrificed a week of their close-season holidays to return to training in time to play in the World Club Challenge against St Helens on Saturday 18 February.

QUOTE: “The internal pressure and criticism, all the threats, swearing and shouting however, that grows tiresome and sport – including officiating – relies heavily on confidence. If you’ve got 26 players and 10,000 people in a stadium questioning your decisions, you’ve got to have confidence in what you are doing. If you feel as though that’s being eroded internally as well, you do start to wonder who has got your back.” Former referee James Child, who retired at the end of the 2022 season, speaking to 4020 magazine about the pressures being applied at the RFL.

TWEET: “The RFL and all those connected with the England @Lions_RL Programme are saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Logan Holgate.” The Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) lamenting the loss of an 18-year-old Hensingham player who had appeared to have a bright future in Rugby League.

IMAGE: Rob Burrow being awarded the Freedom of the City of Leeds at a special ceremony at Leeds Town Hall. The award was also given to Kevin Sinfield, although his coaching duties with England prevented the former Leeds captain from being present at the event.

