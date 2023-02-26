Seven Catalans Dragons players on medication following Wakefield Trinity pitch issue

LAST week, there was a storm created in Super League when Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara went in on the state of the Wakefield Trinity pitch following their 38-24 defeat in round one.

McNamara said after the game: “The boys have got no skin left on their legs, it’s a big issue for Wakefield moving forward. I haven’t seen anything like that in terms of blisters and blood like that in there.

“I’m not a fan of the new pitches if that’s the outcome. That’s going to create issues I’m sure and they will have to play on it every other week.

“I didn’t realise it was quite like that. I’ve seen pictures during pre-season, but it’s an issue. That’s the worst dressing room for skin taken care off legs without a doubt.”

And following Catalans’ 14-6 win over the Leigh Leopards, McNamara revealed that seven of his Dragons players were actually on antibiotics following infections.

“We’ve had the worst week ever with sickness and infections from injuries sustained in our first game at Wakefield,” McNamara said.

“We’ve lost a number of players, so to do that tonight against a very good Leigh side was incredible.

“We had lots of sickness and this morning Matt Whitley picked up a shoulder injury and Adam Keighran had to pull out.”

In that respect, McNamara hailed the win over Leigh after being such a “difficult week”

“It’s been the most difficult week for this club for a long time and I’m proud of the way the players have responded.

“There’s plenty of blood around in the changing room again tonight, the scabs are all off again, we’ve got seven players on antibiotics from last week so most of the team weren’t feeling too great before kick-off.”