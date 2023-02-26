St Helens back up World Club Challenge win with stellar victory over disappointing Castleford Tigers

ST HELENS backed up their World Club Challenge win with a big win over a disappointing Castleford Tigers performance.

It was nip and tuck for the entire first quarter with Jake Mamo and Niall Evalds both going close for the Tigers.

And after a series of wasted chances, Saints punished the hosts with a simple Jack Welsby try under the posts. Mark Percival converted for a 6-0 lead.

There were a series of bombed opportunities from Saints for a period as the visitors took their 6-0 lead into the break.

6-0 down at half-time and things got worse for the Tigers six minutes into the second-half when Jonny Lomax’s mazy run ended with Tee Ritson going in at the corner. Percival converted to make it 12-0.

Castleford did, however, hit back immediately when Jack Broadbent was awarded a penalty try after being hit around the head by Welsby on his way to the line. Gareth Widdop converted from in front to reduce the deficit to six at 12-6.

That being said, Saints were in no mood to let Castleford get a roll on and the visitors restored their 12-point lead after Welsby’s neat kick was caught by Alex Walmsley who fell over the line. Percival converted to make it 18-6.

Walmsley was again on the rampage with nine minutes to go, forcing his way through.

The Tigers should have had a consolation score on 75 minutes after Bureta Faraimo intercepted on halfway only for the winger to inexplicably dive over the line and put his hand in touch.

That summed up the Castleford performance as Saints finished 24-6 winners.

Castleford Tigers



1 Niall Evalds

21 Jake Mamo

3 Jordan Turner

17 Jack Broadbent

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

10 George Griffin

9 Paul McShane

19 Albert Vete

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

8 George Lawler

Subs (all used)

16 Adam Milner

20 Muizz Mustapha

24 Cain Robb

32 Liam Watts

Also in 21-man squad

2 Greg Eden

4 Mahe Fonua

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

Tries: Broadbent

Goals: Widdop 1/1

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

25 Tee Ritson (D)

23 Konrad Hurrell

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

14 Joey Lussick

10 Matty Lees

11 Sione Mata’utia

19 James Bell

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

18 Jake Wingfield

20 Dan Norman

22 Sam Royle

Also in 21-man squad

16 Curtis Sironen

21 Ben Davies

24 Lewis Baxter

30 George Delaney

Tries: Welsby, Ritson, Walmsley 2

Goals: Percival 4/4