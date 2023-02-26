Joe Westerman mysteriously missing for Castleford Tigers for St Helens clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Joe Westerman is mysteriously missing for Castleford against St Helens today.

The loose-forward played against Hull FC last weekend, but has been left out for today’s game, along with Mahe Fonua, Suaia Matagi and Nathan Massey.

Westerman had been one of Castleford’s better performers in the 32-30 defeat to the Black and Whites last week, but George Lawler takes his place in the pack.

Castleford Tigers



1 Niall Evalds

21 Jake Mamo

3 Jordan Turner

17 Jack Broadbent

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

10 George Griffin

9 Paul McShane

19 Albert Vete

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

8 George Lawler

Subs (all used)

16 Adam Milner

20 Muizz Mustapha

24 Cain Robb

32 Liam Watts

Also in 21-man squad

2 Greg Eden

4 Mahe Fonua

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

25 Tee Ritson (D)

23 Konrad Hurrell

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

14 Joey Lussick

10 Matty Lees

11 Sione Mata’utia

19 James Bell

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

18 Jake Wingfield

20 Dan Norman

22 Sam Royle

Also in 21-man squad

16 Curtis Sironen

21 Ben Davies

24 Lewis Baxter

30 George Delaney