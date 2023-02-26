Joe Westerman mysteriously missing for Castleford Tigers for St Helens clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Joe Westerman is mysteriously missing for Castleford against St Helens today.
The loose-forward played against Hull FC last weekend, but has been left out for today’s game, along with Mahe Fonua, Suaia Matagi and Nathan Massey.
Westerman had been one of Castleford’s better performers in the 32-30 defeat to the Black and Whites last week, but George Lawler takes his place in the pack.
Castleford Tigers
1 Niall Evalds
21 Jake Mamo
3 Jordan Turner
17 Jack Broadbent
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
10 George Griffin
9 Paul McShane
19 Albert Vete
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
8 George Lawler
Subs (all used)
16 Adam Milner
20 Muizz Mustapha
24 Cain Robb
32 Liam Watts
Also in 21-man squad
2 Greg Eden
4 Mahe Fonua
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
St Helens
1 Jack Welsby
25 Tee Ritson (D)
23 Konrad Hurrell
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
14 Joey Lussick
10 Matty Lees
11 Sione Mata’utia
19 James Bell
13 Morgan Knowles
Subs (all used)
15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook
18 Jake Wingfield
20 Dan Norman
22 Sam Royle
Also in 21-man squad
16 Curtis Sironen
21 Ben Davies
24 Lewis Baxter
30 George Delaney